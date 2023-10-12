Gwinnett PD seeks whereabouts of 2 of the 4 suspects in shoplifing and battery at a Home Depot

Update: Oct,.12 – Detectives have identified the four suspects wanted for Shoplifting and Battery. Tony Demps (age 43, Stone Mountain), Deshawn Dukes (age 19, Stone Mountain), and two juveniles have been charged in this case. Detectives have charged Tony with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor (two counts), and Aggravated Battery. Deshawn was charged with Aggravated Battery, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. The juveniles have also been charged through Juvenile Court.

The location of Demps and Dukes is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

(Gwinnett County, Ga., Sept. 28, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspect in a shoplifting and battery case in a county Home Depot.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Sept. 22, at approximately 1 p.m., four suspects, two adult males, and two juveniles entered the Home Depot on 4136 Jimmy Carter Blvd in unincorporated Norcross and allegedly stole over $400 in power tools. During the incident, two suspects allegedly pushed a store employee to the ground, causing the employee to sustain a severe head injury. The suspects were seen leaving in a dark grey Chrysler 300.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

