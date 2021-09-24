Gwinnett PD to celebrate 2021 National Faith and Blue

Bay Creek Precinct will celebrate with cookout at United Methodist Church in Grayson
(Buford, Ga., September 23, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department will be partnering with local faith communities to participate in National Faith and Blue Event. In partnership with federal law enforcement agencies, national police professional organizations, many other police departments and faith communities from all over the country, we will be joining together in community outreach projects over the course of the weekend of October 8-11, 2021. Events in Gwinnett will be held Friday, October 8, 2021.
National Faith and Blue Weekend is a nationwide collaborative initiative to build community engagement and re-calibrate relationship between law enforcement and citizens. Nation Faith and Blue Weekend is comprised of major national law enforcement groups and faith groups of different denominations. Together we make our communities stronger by working together around our shared values. The following eight events will be held across Gwinnett County.
Below are all the community events that will be hosted on Friday, October 8, 2021:
Community Painting Event
West Precinct and Iglesia Pentecostes Cristo Vive
2624 Weaver Way, Atlanta
9:00am – noon
Prayer Service
South Precinct and St. Matthews Episcopal Church
South Precinct, 2180 Stone Dr SW, Lilburn
11:00am – 1:00pm
Block Party
North Precinct and Buford Church of God
Buford Church of God, 4800 South Lee Street, Buford
Noon – 2:00pm
Blood/Food Drive
East Precinct and Lifeway Church
Lifeway Church 2005 Hurricane Shoals Rd, Dacula
11:00am – 1:00pm
Food Distribution
Central Precinct and Care Pointe at Cross Pointe Church
Britain Drive at Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville
4:00pm
Cook-out
Bay Creek Precinct and United Methodist Church Grayson
Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson
Noon – 2:00pm
Community Block Party
Community Affairs and 12 Stone Church
Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Dr, Lawrenceville
2:00pm – 5:00pm
