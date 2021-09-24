Gwinnett PD to celebrate 2021 National Faith and Blue

Bay Creek Precinct will celebrate with cookout at United Methodist Church in Grayson

(Buford, Ga., September 23, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department will be partnering with local faith communities to participate in National Faith and Blue Event. In partnership with federal law enforcement agencies, national police professional organizations, many other police departments and faith communities from all over the country, we will be joining together in community outreach projects over the course of the weekend of October 8-11, 2021. Events in Gwinnett will be held Friday, October 8, 2021.

National Faith and Blue Weekend is a nationwide collaborative initiative to build community engagement and re-calibrate relationship between law enforcement and citizens. Nation Faith and Blue Weekend is comprised of major national law enforcement groups and faith groups of different denominations. Together we make our communities stronger by working together around our shared values. The following eight events will be held across Gwinnett County.

Below are all the community events that will be hosted on Friday, October 8, 2021:

Community Painting Event

West Precinct and Iglesia Pentecostes Cristo Vive

2624 Weaver Way, Atlanta

9:00am – noon

Prayer Service

South Precinct and St. Matthews Episcopal Church

South Precinct, 2180 Stone Dr SW, Lilburn

11:00am – 1:00pm

Block Party

North Precinct and Buford Church of God

Buford Church of God, 4800 South Lee Street, Buford

Noon – 2:00pm

Blood/Food Drive

East Precinct and Lifeway Church

Lifeway Church 2005 Hurricane Shoals Rd, Dacula

11:00am – 1:00pm

Food Distribution

Central Precinct and Care Pointe at Cross Pointe Church

Britain Drive at Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville

4:00pm

Cook-out

Bay Creek Precinct and United Methodist Church Grayson

Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson

Noon – 2:00pm

Community Block Party

Community Affairs and 12 Stone Church

Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Dr, Lawrenceville

2:00pm – 5:00pm