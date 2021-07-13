Gwinnett Police announce pilot Mental Health program with View Point Health

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 13, 2021) – In partnership with View Point Health, Gwinnett Police is pleased to announce the launch of a Police Mental Health Collaboration (PMHC) pilot program. A PMHC is a law enforcement based co-responder program that utilizes teams consisting of a police officer and a licensed mental health professional who will be able to provide on scene intervention for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Our first co-responder team consists of Cpl. T. Reed and Pej Mahdavi, LCSW from View Point Health. At this time, they are able to respond to calls as requested by a field supervisor and conduct follow up when needed. We are working with our partners to expand the program in the future. Our goal is to allow better short-term outcomes for people in crisis and to provide preventative follow up work that can reduce repeated law enforcement contacts.

If you or a loved one need assistance during a behavioral health crisis, please call 911. You can also call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225.