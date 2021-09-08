Gwinnett Police Department may soon appear on the ‘The First 48’ and ‘After the First 48’

You may soon be able to see the Gwinnett Police Department on national TV. The Board of Commissioners approved a contract renewal with Kirkstall Road Enterprises to film and produce “The First 48” and its new spinoff series, “After the First 48.”

Camera crews have followed detectives around since 2017. “The First 48” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at homicide investigations within the two days after the crime occurred. “After the First 48” revisits cases and goes beyond the initial investigation, interviewing victims’ families, detectives, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. Episodes for both shows will air later this year and early next year