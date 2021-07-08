Gwinnett Police host ‘Operation Children Thrive’ Back to School Supplies Drive

press release from Gwinnett County Police Department

07/07/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Community, Police and Fire, Schools, Top News 0

(Lawrenceville, Georgia)  The Gwinnett Police Department is hosting “Operation Children Thrive,” to collect and provide students the supplies they need to start the 2021-22 school year. 

Donation boxes will be available Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until July 16. 

Residents are encourage to drop off donations at their local Gwinnett Police Precincts lobbies, Gwinnett Police Training Center and Gwinnett Police Headquarters. 

Visit for locations: GCGA.us/PoliceLocations

Items needed

• Bookbags/backpacks • Colored pencils and markers • Safety scissors • Tissues • Paper • Crayons • Pencils and Erasers • Glue sticks • Pencil pouch• Calculators/flash drives • Pens • Index cards • Highlighters • Pocket folders • Rulers • Notebooks (composition and spiral) • Hand sanitizer

