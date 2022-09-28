Gwinnett Police seek public’s help in locating suspect wanted on multiple charges

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, of Auburn, Ga., wanted for multiple charges in Gwinnett and Barrow counties. These charges include Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Aggressive Driving, Terroristic Threats, Harassing Calls, 2nd Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Assault, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Johnson is described as about 5’7” tall, 145 lbs., brown eyes, and brown hair. It is not known if he still has facial hair as pictured.

According to GCPD, Johnson has a history of fleeing from police. His current whereabouts are unknown but he typically frequents the Gwinnett and Barrow County area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5700 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Case Numbers: GP220061054, GP220061057, GP220065402, GP220075233