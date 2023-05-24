Gwinnett’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday May 29

Local residents in Gwinnett are invited to honor fallen military and public service heroes during the annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29 at 1:00pm at the Fallen Heroes Memorial, located on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners will provide remarks, and Georgia Department of Veterans Service Executive Director for Field Operations and Appeals Shelly-Ann Simpson will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

Gwinnett officials and the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial Committee will induct Correctional Officer Senior Scott Ozburn Riner into the Fallen Heroes Memorial during the ceremony.