Haints & True Crime events by Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton this October

Crime & Wine and Ghost Hunting for Halloween – what could be more appropriate?

Crime & Wine and Ghost Hunting return to Georgia Writers Museum during the month of October. Join us to investigate cold case files and tour haunted and historic downtown Eatonton. Tickets and information at: https://www.georgiawritersmuseum.org/. Eatonton is less than an hour from Monroe in Walton County, which has an abundance of published authors and budding authors.

Crime & Wine… Need we say more?

Investigate Georgia’s cold case files with Law Enforcement Hall of Fame Homicide Detective Sheryl McCollum. She literally wrote the book on solving cold cases: Cold Case: Pathways to Justice. Crime & Wine brings true crime stories to Georgia Writers Museum on Fridays in October (10/6, 13, 20) at 7pm. Tickets are $45 per person. Reservations are required at: https://www.georgiawritersmuseum.org/crimeandwine/ Tickets sell out fast!

Sheryl and her team from the non-profit Cold Case Investigative Research Institute (CCIRI) share their experience and the case “murder box” with the audience for a hands-on investigation of a real cold case. Hoping for practical leads, she and her team follow up and report back to guests. Each week in October, we will present a different Georgia case. Ticket sales benefit both CCIRI, to help reopen cold cases, and Georgia Writers Museum, to continue bringing guests like Sheryl and other authors to Eatonton!

Sheryl and her team at CCIRI have extensive experience working cases such as: the Boston Strangler, Natalie Wood, Zodiac Killer, and most recently the University of Idaho murders.

Is Eatonton Hainted?

Find out with Georgia Writers Museum’s Haunted Eatonton Ghost Tours on October 27, 28, and 30, starting at sundown when the ghosts come out. Join us for a walking tour at 6pm or 7:30pm through haunted and historic downtown Eatonton. Tickets are $45 per person. Reservations are required at: https://www.georgiawritersmuseum.org/hauntedeatonton/ Tickets sold out in 2021 and 2022!

Not sure what a “haint” is?

Haint is an old southern word for ghost or evil spirit. It dates back to 1300s Europe; derived from the verb “hanter,” meaning to stalk or inhabit. If you’re from the South, you’ve probably heard of “haint blue,” or maybe have a porch ceiling that color. But do you know why? “Haint blue” was the color the Gulla Geechee people, descendants of enslaved Africans along the South’s barrier islands, painted their ceilings, believing it would ward off haints.

From the islands, haints traveled inland, across the South.

Ann Hite, award-winning, best-selling author of Haints on Black Mountain, is working with Georgia Writers Museum to research haints in Eatonton. Her work as a “haint expert” and master storyteller helps craft local lore into dramatic performances produced by Greensboro theatre company The Arts Barn.

All of the stories we will share are 100% true, except for the parts that are completely made up.

If you’ve been ghost hunting with Georgia Writers Museum in the past, this is a brand-new way to experience the hauntings. You can still use your own mobile devices to take photos / videos and an app for EMF readers (electro-magnetic frequencies) like they do on Ghost Hunters. We’ll show you how, and perhaps you’ll meet a ghost.

