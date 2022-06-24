Hannah Brome and Sloane Mattadeen, of Loganville, graduate from UMGC

UMGC Holds In-Person Ceremonies for Nearly 3,700 Graduates

ADELPHI, MD (06/24/2022)– University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during “Spring Grad Walk 2022,” an innovative experience designed to accomodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community. More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and their families and guests attended “Grad Walk” over the course of six days (May 17-22). The event took place at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, with graduates selecting from multiple time slots to cross the stage and receive individual recognition.

Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. UMGC also holds graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas. The following local UMGC students graduated:

Hannah Elisabeth Joy Brome of Loganville, Bachelor of Science in Investigative Forensics

Sloane Alexander Mattadeen of Loganville, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education.

UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.