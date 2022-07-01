Happy July Fourth – Fun Celebrations in Monroe

The community is invited to an early Independence Day Celebration on the lawn of the McDaniel Tichenor House on Sunday, July 3, 2022. You are invited to bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy live music and yard games in celebration of Independence Day 2022. There will be no fireworks!

Self guided tours of the McDaniel Techenor House will be available.

The McDaniel Tichenor House is located at 319 McDaniel Street in Monroe.

If you want to get your fireworks fix on July 4th, you’re invited to the July 4th Fireworks spectacular at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium. There will be no official program or vendors, but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing.

The fireworks show will begin at dark (approximately 8:45 pm). Parking is available at the Monroe Police Department (140 Blaine Street) , along Edwards Street around the field, and the Athens Tech campus parking.