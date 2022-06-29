Harrison named Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer

Contributed photo: Haley Harrison, Chief Nursing Officer, Piedmont Walton Hospital



Monroe, Ga. (June 29, 2022) — Piedmont Walton Hospital has announced Haley Harrison, RN, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer. With more than 15 years of experience in leadership roles, Harrison is known for achieving results in an environment that encourages staff development while improving patient outcomes.

“I am excited to welcome Haley to Piedmont Walton Hospital,” said Larry Ebert, Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO. “Haley brings a combination of bedside nursing and operations experience to this role, and has a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing nurses today.”

Harrison started her career in 2006 as an Emergency Department charge nurse, overseeing and coordinating all aspects of patient care. She soon discovered a passion for educating nursing students and has served in a number of clinical instructor roles since 2008. Harrison joined Piedmont Athens Regional, formerly Athens Regional Medical Center, in 2015 as the clinical manager for Athens Cardiology Group. Most recently, she has served as the East Region Director of Physician Operations for Piedmont Heart Institute.

Harrison has been responsible for directing, supervising, and coordinating patient care while maintaining a strategic vision for growing service lines. Throughout her career, Harrison has placed an emphasis on educational programs to increase efficiency, as well as patient and provider satisfaction.

“I see myself as an advocate for the staff providing care at the bedside,” said Harrison. “The opportunity to come to Piedmont Walton Hospital and be a part of such a dedicated and talented team is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to working together to strengthen the nursing care we provide.”

Haley obtained a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of West Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia. In addition to her work at Piedmont, Haley has played a vital role in creating community awareness of proper cardiovascular health and has served as a member of the American Heart Association Clarke Oconee Heart Walk executive leadership. She is a Walton County resident where she lives with her husband and two children.