Hice Accepting Applications for Service Academy Nominations

Greensboro, GA – Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) is accepting applications from highly-qualified students seeking an appointment to one of our nation’s service academies. Students who are seeking a nomination must submit a completed application to the Greensboro district office by October 22, 2021. Congressman Hice has the honor of nominating eligible students to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is the only one of the service academies that offers appointments solely on the basis of a nationwide merit-based competition, and therefore, no congressional nomination is needed.

“Attending a U.S. service academy is an opportunity like none other, including a fully-funded undergraduate education and a commission as a U.S. military officer upon graduation,” said Congressman Hice. “I look forward to working with our 10th District students, who are some of the nation’s best and brightest, as they embark upon the journey to serve in our United States Armed Forces.”

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by a member of Congress or an authorized nominating source. The application process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA, and a commitment to leadership and community service. For more information about the nomination process, please visit Congressman Hice’s website or email ga10noms@mail.house.gov.