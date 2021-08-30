Hitachi in Monroe has many current job postings

Hitachi in Monroe is currently hiring. It has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Hitachi career website on Aug. 29, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Quality TechnicianNEW
- Sr. Quality EngineerNEW
- Production Group Lead – GC7 Assembly (C shift)NEW
- Sr. Manager, Human ResourcesNEW
- Assistant Manager, QualityNEW
- Sr. Technician, QualityNEW
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEW
- Production SupervisorNEW
- Warehouse Supervisor (Steering) – C shiftNEW
- Engineer IINEW
- Sr. SupervisorNEW
- Production Group Lead – CD6 Assembly (B shift)NEW
- Production Group Lead – TR8 Assembly (B shift)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEW
- Facilities Maintenance Technician (A shift)NEW
- Maintenance EngineerNEW
- Sr. Manager, Production (VTC/ICE)NEW
- Sr. Production Supervisor (VTC/ICE)NEW
- .Lead EngineerNEW
- Maintenance Technician (E shift)NEW
- Quality InspectorNEW
- Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEW
- Production Group Lead – VTC Machining (E shift)NEW
- Warehouse Group Lead – Bldg 1 (E shift)NEW
- Sr. Engineering ManagerNEW
- CNC Operator – Steering (A shift)NEW
- Warehouse Supervisor (Steering)NEW
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEW
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (C shift)NEW
- Production EngineerNEW
- Sr. EngineerNEW
- Maintenance Specialist (F shift)NEW
- Quality EngineerNEW
- Sr. SupervisorNEW
- Lead EngineerNEW
- Quality Inspector (Multiple Shifts)NEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)NEW
- MATERIAL HANDLER (Steering)NEW
- CNC Operator – VTC MachiningNEW
- CNC Operator – SteeringNEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (B and C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Steering (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (B and C shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)NEW
- Assembly Operator – VTC AssemblyNEW
