Hometown Heroes of Walton to host a Back to School Bash on July 31

It is less than two weeks before students in Walton County head back to the classroom – and what better way to end the vacation than a big Back to School Bash.

Hometown Heroes of Walton will be having a Back to School Bash sponsored by Barrelle Roofing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday July 31 at Felker Park in Monroe. It’s free and open to the public! Felker Park is located at 725 S. Madison Ave. in Monroe. You’re invited to bring your towel and your appetite for a few hours of free food, free fun and some great music.

Hometown Heroes is a charity made up of public safety members and first responders who strive to bring the community together to create Walton a better place to live.