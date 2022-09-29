Hurricane Ian changes up local football schedules

This week’s football games for Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Loganville Christian Academy have been moved up a day to Thursday due to possible impact of Hurricane Ian.

Monroe Area will host Stephens County Thursday and LHS will host Eastside. Both games are region contests and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe and LHS.

For MAHS, this is Homecoming week but there will not be too much of an impact to the Homecoming festivities. Below is the revised Homecoming Festivities schedule. The Homecoming Parade will take place on Thursday at 6 after which everybody can head out to Hurricane Field for the Homecoming game. The Homecoming Dance will still be on Saturday as planned.

Loganville Christian Academy will play host to Athens Christian School at 7:30 p.m. in a home match-up of its own Thursday night at the LCA campus.

Social Circle, Walnut Grove and George Walton Academy already had bye weeks scheduled.