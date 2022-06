The community is invited to an early Independence Day Celebration on the lawn of the McDaniel Tichenor House on Sunday, July 3, 2022. You are invited to bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy live music and yard games in celebration of Independence Day 2022.

Self guided tours of the McDaniel Techenor House will be available.

The McDaniel Tichenor House is located at 319 McDaniel Street in Monroe.