Industrial Construction Company SUNGDO ENG USA Opens Corporate U.S. Headquarters in Gwinnett County

30 Jobs created in Gwinnett County

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) September 16, 2021 – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and Partnership Gwinnett announced today that SUNGDO ENG USA, a subsidiary of Korea-based Sungdo Engineering & Construction, has opened its corporate U.S. headquarters in Gwinnett County and is creating 30 jobs. SUNGDO ENG USA provides highly technical construction services to many Georgia-based clients.

“The main reason SUNGDO ENG USA chose Georgia is that the investments of high-tech businesses are taking place in Georgia. We currently have primary clients and projects for a high-tech facility in Georgia and expect to expand more soon,” said Ju Ho Lee, CEO for SUNGDO ENG USA. “In addition, compared with other regions, it was a natural choice to be located in the State of Georgia because of the top-rated business environment, infrastructure, and all of the conditions for business success.”

“Korea continues to be an incredibly important strategic market for investment in Georgia and we are excited to welcome SUNGDO ENG USA to our international family of companies,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am confident that SUNGDO ENG USA will prosper in Georgia. Many thanks to our economic development partners in Gwinnett County for their continued efforts grow jobs and opportunities in the community.

SUNGDO ENG USA is an industrial plant construction company founded by specialists with a diversity of knowledge and experience in biotechnology and engineering and developing semiconductors, display projects, solar cells, and more. SUNGDO ENG USA supplies a total solution system, which encompasses design, engineering, procurement, testing, commissioning, operation, maintenance, and after-sales service to its customers. Sungdo Engineering & Construction is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, with offices across Asia, Europe, and North America. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Gwinnett County includes corporate offices and warehousing space.

“Opening the U.S. headquarters for SUNGDO ENG USA in Gwinnett County is further evidence that our community is a powerhouse for innovation,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We are honored they chose Gwinnett for their U.S. home.”

SUNGDO ENG USA’s 11,735-square-foot office and warehouse is located at 4318 Brogdon Place Cove in Suwanee. The company is hiring for positions in mechanical, electrical, and process engineering. Individuals interested in careers with the company are encouraged to visit www.sungdokorea.com/en and also email dglee@sungdokoera.com for additional information.

“Sungdo Engineering & Construction company’s capital investment in our community is tremendous,” said Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards. “The company will bring 30 jobs to Sugar Hill and I look forward to their future employees joining the dynamic live, work, play community Sugar Hill is known for.”

Jassy Ji, Partnership Gwinnett project manager represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Georgia Power on the project.

“It is an always wonderful to see Gwinnett County’s growing diversity in action,” said Ji. “Adding another Korean headquarters to our portfolio of strong businesses is exciting!”

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.

###



About Sungdo Engineering USA

SUNGDO ENG USA, INC specializes in the construction of high-tech industrial facilities across the states. The company aims to create distinct customer value based on its ambition to lead the design and installation of cleanroom and utility systems for the semiconductor and display sectors, and prove their capability to offer the most effective and cost-efficient system. Visit www.sungdokorea.com/en for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.