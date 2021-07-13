James Mwangi, of Monroe, graduates from UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI (07/13/2021)– James Mwangi from Monroe, GA, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15, 2021.

On Friday, May 14, students were recorded crossing the stage at either Young Auditorium or Kachel Fieldhouse in cap and gown as their names were read. Then, on Saturday, May 15, a recorded ceremony – students crossing the stage – was shared online, allowing graduates to watch with their friends and family members. The video is available for viewing here.

Mwangi graduated with a Master of Science in environmental safety and health.

More than 1,500 students received degrees this May, including 1,458 from the Whitewater campus and 94 from the Rock County campus.

The graduating class included 12 international students, 99 military veterans and 122 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 150 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.