John Baggett, of Loganville, named to BJU Concert Choir

GREENVILLE, SC (09/22/2021)– John Baggett, a resident of Loganville, was named to Bob Jones University’s Concert Choir. Baggett is a Sophomore majoring in Ministry and Leadership.

The Concert Choir is one of BJU’s upper-level choirs comprised primarily of juniors and seniors. Auditions are held for new members every August and January before the start of each semester.

“I’m honored to direct this year’s Concert Choir,” said conductor Dr. Fred R. Coleman. “Having had many of these singers as part of our graded choral program in previous years, I’m very encouraged by their progress and am excited to see what this group will accomplish this year.”

The choral artistry of the BJU Concert Choir is intended to nurture spiritual reflection in the hearts and minds of both the performers and the audience. On October 25, the group will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. in War Memorial Chapel.

