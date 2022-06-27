John Berry in concert at 1025 Church in Monroe on July 17

Singer-Songwriter, JOHN BERRY, rose to stardom on the country charts in the 90’s with mega hits such as “Your Love Amazes Me”, “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye”, and “She’s Taken a Shine”!

2022 began with John releasing his new faith-based album, “Find My Joy” on March 25th on Gaither Music! 1025 Church in Monroe was excited to announce that he will be at 1025 Church in Concert sharing his country hits as well as music from his new album!

The 1025 Church is located at 1025 E Spring St. in Monroe, Ga.

Tickets are $25 each.You can follow this link to purchase your ticket(s)… https://1025church.churchcenter.com/people/forms/396700