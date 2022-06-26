July 4th Fireworks in Monroe

If you want to get your fireworks fix on July 4th, you’re invited to the July 4th Fireworks spectacular at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium. There will be no official program or vendors, but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing.

The fireworks show will begin at dark (approximately 8:45 pm). Parking is available at the Monroe Police Department (140 Blaine Street) , along Edwards Street around the field, and the Athens Tech campus parking.