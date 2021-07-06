July Calendar of events for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our JULY calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



Just a few days left to enter our Regional Show







The REGIONAL JURIED SHOW guidelines are posted on our website. You can read the guidelines and find the link to pay your fee HERE

Online submission process: June 1 – July 17 – Show runs August 4 – October 21. This show is open to all artists.



While the show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that because we use a Google Form to collect your submission entry/photos, having a “gmail” account will make this an easier and more streamlined process for you.



AWARDS: BEST IN SHOW: $300. Cash prizes – (first, second and third place in each category) also awarded in these categories: 2-D (“flat” work on canvas), 3-D (works that can be viewed from all sides), Photography, Functional pottery and Fiber



Celebrating Writers with the McHaney’s – Saturday, July 10 at 1:00







Join with us to celebrate the entrants into our New Writers Contest! We will host two special speakers:

Dr. Thomas McHaney and Dr. Pearl McHaney.



Dr. Thomas McHaney (now retired) was a long-time creative writing professor at Georgia State University and the author of a number of books and essays on William Faulkner. He has also published over twenty short stories in various literary magazines.



His wife, Dr. Pearl McHaney, currently teaches at GSU where she is the Kenneth M. England Professor of Southern American Literature. She has written extensively about Eudora Welty and other southern literary giants.

We are pleased to have them join us on July 10th at 1 pm to discuss writing and southern literature. The event was made possible by a Georgia Humanities grant.



This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.



You can read a little more about these two Southern literature experts HERE.



Currently in the gallery:

Pottery show and sale!

Come snag some great pottery at great prices made by many of our pottery (adult and kid) students!





Featured: Sheryl Johnston, Beth Trinh, Courtney Prophett, Sharon Enlow Hollie and Rylan Wyrick, Mindy Murphy (not a student) Shelby Brown



Summer ART Camp UPDATES only one camp still has some openings!



We have one week of camp with just a few spots open:



MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received.



DAYS/TIMES

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon



AGES

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



FEE

$175 for members (includes all supplies)

$185 for non-membersSaturday Soiree

July 24



Our next Saturday Soiree will be July 24.

Pottery project: Woven baskets – a two hour workshop at 10, 12 and 2 — $40

Other workshops will be announced soon!



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, July 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly – the next one is July 10 – join Walton Writers MeetUpto learn more!



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, August 7 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery six week course begins in August – Register by emailing Rebecca – please note that pottery takes a break for a couple of weeks in July!



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.





Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, August 7 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca – please note that pottery will take a break for a couple of weeks in July



ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons

