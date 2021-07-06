July Calendar of events for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our JULY calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!
Just a few days left to enter our Regional Show
The REGIONAL JURIED SHOW guidelines are posted on our website. You can read the guidelines and find the link to pay your fee HERE
Online submission process: June 1 – July 17 – Show runs August 4 – October 21. This show is open to all artists.
While the show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that because we use a Google Form to collect your submission entry/photos, having a “gmail” account will make this an easier and more streamlined process for you.
AWARDS: BEST IN SHOW: $300. Cash prizes – (first, second and third place in each category) also awarded in these categories: 2-D (“flat” work on canvas), 3-D (works that can be viewed from all sides), Photography, Functional pottery and Fiber
Celebrating Writers with the McHaney’s – Saturday, July 10 at 1:00
Join with us to celebrate the entrants into our New Writers Contest! We will host two special speakers:
Dr. Thomas McHaney and Dr. Pearl McHaney.
Dr. Thomas McHaney (now retired) was a long-time creative writing professor at Georgia State University and the author of a number of books and essays on William Faulkner. He has also published over twenty short stories in various literary magazines.
His wife, Dr. Pearl McHaney, currently teaches at GSU where she is the Kenneth M. England Professor of Southern American Literature. She has written extensively about Eudora Welty and other southern literary giants.
We are pleased to have them join us on July 10th at 1 pm to discuss writing and southern literature. The event was made possible by a Georgia Humanities grant.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
You can read a little more about these two Southern literature experts HERE.
Currently in the gallery:
Pottery show and sale!
Come snag some great pottery at great prices made by many of our pottery (adult and kid) students!
Featured: Sheryl Johnston, Beth Trinh, Courtney Prophett, Sharon Enlow Hollie and Rylan Wyrick, Mindy Murphy (not a student) Shelby Brown
Summer ART Camp UPDATES only one camp still has some openings!
We have one week of camp with just a few spots open:
MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:
Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12
* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell
register HERE
Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received.
DAYS/TIMES
Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon
AGES
Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12
FEE
$175 for members (includes all supplies)
$185 for non-membersSaturday Soiree
July 24
Our next Saturday Soiree will be July 24.
Pottery project: Woven baskets – a two hour workshop at 10, 12 and 2 — $40
Other workshops will be announced soon!
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
MONTHLY CLASSES
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, July 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly – the next one is July 10 – join Walton Writers MeetUpto learn more!
MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night
Saturday, August 7 from 7 – 9 pm.
Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.
Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery six week course begins in August – Register by emailing Rebecca – please note that pottery takes a break for a couple of weeks in July!
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, August 7 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca – please note that pottery will take a break for a couple of weeks in July
ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021 In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations. Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Many thanks to the staff at Piedmont-Walton Hospital who held a fund-raiser for our Art MD Healing Art Kits
and raised $2200! THANK YOU!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs
Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is the Regional Show REGIONAL JURIED SHOW held August 4 – October 21
• Online submissions open June 1 – closes July 17
• Online submissions open June 1 – closes July 17 ***
