Kaleb’s Cause Car Show will be in support of 3-year-old Brayden Miller’s Leukemia battle

For the past few months, Brayden Miller, 3, of Monroe has been battling B-Cell ALL Leukemia, a rare illness that has required intensive treatments. Brayden was diagnosed in early May of this year and, after being admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, it was found that what he is suffering from is a very rare, high risk form of Leukemia. As a result, in the past two months he has already undergone 11 spinal taps and many chemotherapy – with many more scheduled still to come.

In order to lighten the load as much as they can, Kaleb’s Cause is presenting its First Annual Car Show to help support the Miller Family. If you are a car enthusiast, or just want to have a good time in support of a great cause, the Towers Benefit Car Show is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 to 6 p.m. with live music to follow. Fire up your engines and head on out! Looks like a lot of fun.

The show will take place at 4795 Snows Mill Road in Monroe. All the proceeds will be donated to the Miller family to help in Brayden’s battle with Leukemia.