Katie’s Kitchen Family Style Restaurant now open in Loganville

Friday last week, Katie’s Kitchen restaurant in Loganville had its official ribbon cutting and this week began serving the public its brand of “family style” cuisine. On the menu, homestyle traditions such as pot roast and veggies, mash potatoes, green beans, black-eyed peas and collards as well as many other homestyle favorites for breakfast and lunch. It also offers meals to go and catering.

It has only been open a couple of days but so far looks like it promises to be a favorite eatery for the locals. Early reviews use words like “absolutely exquisite – her service is amazing” and “absolutely delicious,” “prices are more than reasonable.”

Katie’s Kitchen is located at 157 C S Floyd Road in Loganville.

