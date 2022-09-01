Kemp extends gas tax suspension/supply chain state of emergency thru Oct. 12

Extension will help ease travel costs over the Labor Day weekend

Atlanta, GA – To ease some of the burden on Georgians as a result of the high inflation rate, Gov. Brian P. Kemp today signed an executive order extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. He also signed another order extending the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Oct. 12, 2022, and can be found here.

“With our nation experiencing 40-year high inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, and some of the highest gas prices ever, Democrats in D.C. continue to spend taxpayer money with no regard for the costs and its impact on hardworking families,” Kemp said in a press release. “While these politicians continue to double down on bad policies, we are using the means available to us to provide much-needed relief to Georgians.”

“As the battle against skyrocketing inflation rages on, Georgians continue to feel the pressure to stay afloat,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said in the press release. “I commend Governor Kemp for once again extending the suspension of the gas tax which is helping Georgians lessen the economic burden we’re facing at the pump.

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 46 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA