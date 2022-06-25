Kierra Kelly, of Social Circle, receives Undergraduate Academic Achievement Award for Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Students at GSU

ATLANTA, GA (06/20/2022)– Kierra Kelly of Social Circle was recognized for receiving the Undergraduate Academic Achievement Award for Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice students during the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies 2022 Honors Day celebration at Georgia State University.

The award is presented to the student who has maintained the highest grade point average in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program during their junior or senior year.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.