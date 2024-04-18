KWB is offering a Tire Amnesty to Walton County residents from April 20 – 26

Keep Walton Beautiful is offering Walton County residents the opportunity to turn in their old tires to the recycling center located at 2051 Leroy Anderson Rd Monroe, GA 30655. At this time there is no limit on the number of tires a resident can turn in, however this is for residents only – absolutely no commercial businesses.

This tire amnesty is offered free of charge in recognition of The Great American Cleanup and will be offered from Saturday, April 20 to Friday, April 26. It is for cars and light truck tires only and tires cannot include the rims.

