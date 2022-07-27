L & J Harris Kids Foundation to host annual Back to School bash and bookbag giveaway Saturday

MONROE, GA (July 26, 2022) From 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Laketha and George Harris will be hosting their annual Back to School Bash and Bookbag giveaway following the 2022 bookbag drive by the L & J Harris Kids Foundation. The organization has been part of the community for the past 17 years and this annual event is supported by local first responders. It serves the community of Monroe, GA & surrounding area.

This year, however, there will be one difference. The event will take place at 437 Ash Street in Monroe. The Foundation has purchased a property specifically to further its work in providing hope for children in the community. Click or tap on this link for more information about the L & J Harris Foundation.

The program on Saturday will include:

Motivational Speakers

Kids Activities

Gospel Music

Free Food

$2 Raffle Ticket for a new Laptops – Free Tablet Giveaway

If you are a vendor and want your business to be part of the Back to School Bookbag Drive you can complete the form below and submit the $50 fee to have your company included. All donations will go towards helping children have the tools and resources they need for a brand new start at the beginning of the school year. Click or tap on this link for more information.