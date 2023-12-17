Last chance for Candlelight Shopping in downtown Monroe Thursday

See the Live Nativity, take photos with Santa and enjoy roasting marshmallows downtown

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage the last opportunity for candlelight shopping downtown on Thursday, Dec. 21. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m. to give you an opportunity to find gifts that are still missing from under your Christmas tree.

You will also have one more chance to roast marshmallows and Santa will be in the pocket park for you to get a photograph with him. The marshmallows and photos are free – you just need to bring your own camera.

You are also invited to enjoy dinner at one of the restaurants and just experience the joy of Christmas which is always so special in downtown Monroe!

