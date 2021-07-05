LCA in Loganville has several teaching and support staff open positions

Loganville Christian Academy is looking for extraordinary people to join their faculty and support staff. Open positions are listed below. Visit https://www.lcalions.com/employment-opportunities for details and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These open positions were supplied by LCA on July 1, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Faculty Positions:

Lower School PreK Teacher

Lower School PreK Aide

Lower School Teacher

Upper School Business and Computer Science Teacher

Upper School Math Teacher

Upper School World History and World Geography

US History, Government, and Economics

US STEM Teacher

US Media Specialist

Support Staff Positions:

Facilities Support

Extended Care Personnel

Lunchroom Personnel

Bus Driver

Loganville Christian Academy is a discipleship-style school serving students PreK3 – 12th grade. LCA’s mission is to prepare students academically, spiritually, and socially for God’s call on their lives.