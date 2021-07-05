LCA in Loganville has several teaching and support staff open positions

Loganville Christian Academy is looking for extraordinary people to join their faculty and support staff. Open positions are listed below. Visit https://www.lcalions.com/employment-opportunities for details and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These open positions were supplied by LCA on July 1, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Faculty Positions:
Lower School PreK Teacher
Lower School PreK Aide
Lower School Teacher
Upper School Business and Computer Science Teacher
Upper School Math Teacher
Upper School World History and World Geography
US History, Government, and Economics
US STEM Teacher
US Media Specialist
Support Staff Positions:
Facilities Support
Extended Care Personnel
Lunchroom Personnel
Bus Driver
Loganville Christian Academy is a discipleship-style school serving students PreK3 – 12th grade. LCA’s mission is to prepare students academically, spiritually, and socially for God’s call on their lives.
