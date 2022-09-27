Leslie Anne Jansen Receives Brains & Behavior Fellowship from Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (09/22/2022)– Georgia State University student Leslie Anne Jansen has received a fellowship with the Brains & Behavior Fellows program.

Jansen, of Loganville, is a Master’s student in Biology within the College of Arts and Sciences.

The Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State runs the Brains and Behavior (B&B) Fellowship program for graduate students across many disciplines whose research contributes to the field of neuroscience.

This program promotes collaboration between departments and supplements graduate-level education at the university.

