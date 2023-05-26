Live music this Saturday at the 105

Two young Monroe natives, Jesse Bennett and Zion Stovall, will be performing live in at The 105 in Monroe this weekend. Both musicians have been raised in Monroe their whole lives and Jesse Bennett has already been featured in previous issues of The Walton Tribune and Your Local News

This has been billed as “a high energy dynamic show.” The duo will be putting together a demo video and is inviting the community you to come see them live at 8 p.m. this Saturday, May 27, 2023 at The 105, located at 105 East Washington Street in Monroe. There is a $10 cover charge.

You can click on the the FB watch videos below for samples of the music you can expect to hear.