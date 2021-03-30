Local Families Needed to Host International Students

International Student Exchange (ISE), a non-profit organization, is looking for volunteer families to host international high school students in the coming academic year. Host families can expect to gain a new family member, experience a new culture, create lifelong friendships, and make a positive impact locally and globally. High school classes will start soon and interested parties must apply immediately.



The international exchange students are between the ages of 15 and 18 and come from countries such as Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Italy, Norway, and others. “The exchange program focuses on bringing the people of the world closer together while educating the leaders of tomorrow through student exchange,” says Wayne Brewer, CEO of International Student Exchange. American teenagers can also study abroad through International Student Exchange.



The deadline to match students with families is Aug. 31 and families can select an international student based on shared interests, hobbies, gender, etc. Family screening includes a background check, an in-home interview, and a verification of personal references. The international students are English-speaking and have their own spending money. Americans provide the caring environment, room, and daily meals.



Families who host ISE students are eligible to claim a $50 charitable contribution deduction on their itemized tax returns for each month they host a student. For information, contact Tiffany McGuire from International Student Exchange at 248-955-8166 or email tiffanymcguire.ise@gmail.com

