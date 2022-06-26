Local Georgia Tech Spring 2022 graduates announced

ATLANTA, GA (06/24/2022)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the graduates were:
Alberto Aponte of Monroe (30656) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
Sarah Bulger of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Physics with High Honors
Seleipiri Charles of Loganville (30052) – Doctor of Philosophy in Bioengineering
Denys Chernenko of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors
Cathryn Cohenour of Social Circle (30025) – Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
Dennis Crawford of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Highest Honors
Victoria Henry of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering with Honors
Keith Hughes of Loganville (30052) – Master of Architecture
Emir Ibrisimovic of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors
Patrick Nash of Monroe (30656) – Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
Praise The Lord Shimosha of Loganville (30052) – Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Dustin Shoupe of Loganville (30052) – Master of Business Administration
Eric Son of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
Brenden Waits of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
