Local high schools get chance to receive a building makeover from Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain North America has announced the official launch of its 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program. According to the press release, this program involves the company donating $250,000 of its building materials solutions later this year to transform educational spaces in the states of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Saint-Gobain North America is a global manufacturer of building materials and a worldwide leader in sustainable construction whose presence in Georgia includes 300+ employees across its operations in Athens, Peachtree City and Social Circle. Through the company’s “Sustaining Futures Raising Communities” program, Georgia parents, teachers, and administrators alike can nominate their schools for the contest. All public, vocational, technical and charter high schools throughout six Georgia counties are eligible to apply. High schools in select Massachusetts and Pennsylvania counties are eligible to apply as well.

The six Georgia counties include Walton and Newton counties along with Athens-Clarke, Fayette, Jackson and Madison counties. Schools in these counties will be eligible to win a building makeover this summer through a new contest that promises to transform educational spaces into healthier, vibrant, and eco-friendly learning environments. Through the “Sustaining Futures Raising Communities” program created by Saint-Gobain North America, a total of $250,000 will be awarded to high schools in-need, including three or more schools in Georgia.

“Our 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program gives us the opportunity to share our purpose with communities where our colleagues work and live – and this year we are so excited to give local schools the opportunity to create more resourceful, comfortable, and sustainable spaces that will enable more innovation, creativity and learning in the classroom,” said Magda Dexter, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Communications at Saint-Gobain North America. “We look forward to engaging our colleagues throughout Walton County and the entire Metro Atlanta area in selecting the finalists, and to inviting the people of our communities to vote on the winning projects this September.”

Candidates must first submit a SFRC application online from June 1 through July 31, 2022, and must be located in one of the counties listed. Lastly, from September 7 through 30, the public will vote on a school in each location to receive a donation that will improve the school’s building, educational spaces and programs. The company will be awarding a total of $250,000 to be split between the winning schools.

Saint-Gobain North America will accept nominations via the application form provided on the program’s website (www.SustainingFuturesRaisingCommunities.com). The company will announce the finalists before the start of school in the fall, and the winning schools will be selected after a public vote on social media.

Each year, Saint-Gobain North America’s “Sustaining Futures Raising Communities” program will focus on enhancing different building types and spaces in communities where Saint-Gobain operates using Saint-Gobain materials and additional donations. This program reflects Saint-Gobain’s commitment to STEM education, sustainability, community and making the world a better home.

For additional information on Saint-Gobain North America and its 2022 Sustaining Futures Raising Communities program, visit the program’s website: www.SustainingFuturesRaisingCommunities.com