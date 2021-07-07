Local patriotism on full display on July 4th

MONROE, GA – There was no shortage of red, white and blue in the local area this Fourth of July as residents of all ages took advantage of the beautiful weather to celebrate Independence Day. The day was capped off with a fireworks display that was enjoyed by those who crowded into parking lots downtown as well as others for miles around. Enjoy the photos below shared by local residents.

Special thank you to all the contributors