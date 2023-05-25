Local students among Hinds Community College Spring 2023 graduates

RAYMOND, MS (05/23/2023)– Over four ceremonies on May 10, 11 and 13, Hinds Community College awarded 1,526 degrees and certificates to 1,107 graduates. A number of graduates received more than one credential.

In total, 239 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 190 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 82 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

Among those who graduated were the following:

Joycelyn Spears of Loganville

Carlton Dudley of Monroe

