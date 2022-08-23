Local students among nearly 500 incoming freshmen at Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, GA (08/22/2022)– On Wednesday, August 10, nearly 500 incoming freshmen – the largest freshman class in GSW history – began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University, including the following local students:

Katie Plummer of Loganville

Amari Rudison of Loganville

Elizabeth White of Loganville

Malachi Young of Monroe

First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, August 9. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a signigicant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.

GSW is looking forward to watching these students take their first year by storm!

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.