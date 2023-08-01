Local students graduate from Piedmont University

DEMOREST, GA (08/01/2023)– Ninety-six Piedmont University students received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, July 21, during a commencement ceremony in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.

Class of 2023 summer graduates include:

Dalton Meeler of Monroe, GA, who earned a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance degree.

Lashia Thomas of Monroe, GA, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management degree.

In addition to the Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees, degrees conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Arts, and Master of Business Administration.

About Piedmont University: Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.