Local students make Summer 2022 President’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (09/20/2022)– To be eligible for the President’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Students from your coverage area include:

Taj Adams of Loganville (30052)

Collin Alexander of Loganville (30052)

Kobe Bailey of Monroe (30655)

Chiara Barnes of Loganville (30052)

Shenika Brown of Loganville (30052)

Shaniah Canterbury of Loganville (30052)

Caitlin Collins of Social Circle (30025)

Jason Fenn of Loganville (30052)

Eseosa Gabriel of Loganville (30052)

Silina Hunter of Monroe (30655)

Niyeajah Ingram of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Jimenez of Loganville (30052)

Larissa Khan of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Linder of Social Circle (30025)

Melvin Mathew of Loganville (30052)

Charity Myers of Loganville (30052)

Murti Omer of Loganville (30052)

Tanesha Ormsby of Loganville (30052)

Edith Osemhen of Loganville (30052)

Dawn Parker of Social Circle (30025)

Vraj Patel of Loganville (30052)

Melvin Perkins of Loganville (30052)

Luis Quinones of Loganville (30052)

Camila Restrepo of Loganville (30052)

Sadiq Robertson of Loganville (30052)

Dayna Simmons of Loganville (30052)

Grayson Stanley of Loganville (30052)

Sydney Stone of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Sylla of Loganville (30052)

Alexandria Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Mary Wilshire of Loganville (30052)

Ian Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Renee Wilson of Loganville (30052)

