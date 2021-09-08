Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2021 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (09/07/2021)– More than 900 students were named to the Summer 2021 Dean’s List at Kennesaw State University.

The following local students made the list:

Jessica Swann of Loganville

Joshua Moore of Loganville

Lauren Bailey of Loganville

Uchenna Nwachukwu of Loganville

Emmanuel Idierukevbe of Loganville

Alexander Scoggins of Loganville

Tyeshia Sims of Monroe

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

