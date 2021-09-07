Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2021 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (09/07/2021)– Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:

Victoria May of Loganville, a Elementary Education major.

Umar Younus of Loganville, a Inform Security & Assurance major.

Amy Podgurski of Loganville, a Marketing major.

Madison Chucci of Loganville, a Marketing major.

Angela Hyman of Social Circle, a Nursing major.

Charlotte Sende of Loganville, a Nursing major.

Kynley Swain of Loganville, a Nursing major.

Steven Gault of Loganville, a Cybersecurity major.

Emma Musgrove of Monroe, a Psychology major.

