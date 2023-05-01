Local TNR group to have a silent auction for local pet rescues at Silver Queen on June 3rd

Photo by Lily Banse on Unsplash

Group is looking for donations of item for the silent auction

Wes Kent from the Silver Queen has agreed to allow a local TNR (Trap Neuter Release) group to hold a silent auction at the Silver Queen restaurant on June 3. The proceeds will go to Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens. PPNK and Paradox Spay/Neuter Clinic fund local TNR programs, Fix A Bull (dog) and low cost spay/neuter services for social security recipients.

“Please plan to attend the event on June 3rd, 5 pm at Silver Queen! You already know that the food and service there is top notch,” said animal advocate Kim Greenlee. “In addition, if you have items you’d like to donate for the auction, please contact Dawn Kinsey Smith.”

These pet rescues work to try and cut down the problem of stray and abandoned cats and dogs that put a severe strain on Walton County Animal Control and help reduce euthanasia rates at the shelter.

There are currently three sets of kittens, two sets with their mothers, as well as many dogs in the shelter. Click or tap on this link if you are in a position to help any of them.