Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Newsong Church

The Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service for February 2022 will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Newsong Church located at 628 Camp Lake Road in Monroe, GA 30655.

You are invited to join with other Pastors and believers from the area to focus on God and to seek His heart for individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

Please note: Lunch Time is Cancelled.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place”- 2 Chronicles 7:14-15