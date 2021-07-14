Loganville Development Authority to host Morning Mingle in Loganville Friday

Morning Mingle is this Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8:30am at the AG Building located at 135 Main Street Loganville. This July event is hosted by The Loganville Development Authority and you are invited to join in for some FREE networking.

The Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands, and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.