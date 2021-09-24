Loganville man arrested in fatal hit and run in Gwinnett County overnight

A 60-year-old County Water Resource Employee died in the crash

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 23, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old Loganville man in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred overnight in the unincorporated Loganville area of Gwinnett County. The arrest came after the GCPD Investigation Unit was called to investigate the hit and run that happened at Oak Grove Road and Henderson Lake Drive.

According to a press release from GCPD, Constantin George Bolof, 60, of Auburn, a Gwinnett County Water Resource employee, was directing vehicles around an active construction site Thursday night when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Thomas Allen Burke, 44.

Burke is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Hit and Run, Driving while Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Reckless Driving.

Gwinnett Police Department extended its condolence to the family, friends and coworkers of Bolof at the Water Resources Department.