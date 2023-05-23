Loganville mayor declares Friday, May 26 Poppy Day in the City

Above: Accepting the Poppy Day Proclamation, is Loganville American Legion Auxiliary President, Cathy Hedges. Contributed photo

Loganville Mayor, Lee”Skip” Balilies has declared May 26th as Poppy Day in the city. Around the world, the Friday before Memorial Day has been designated as National Poppy Day in honor of those that sacrifice while in service to their country.

Walton County resident and humanitarian , Moina Michael vowed to wear a red poppy everyday as a remembrance of those who serve in war. Realizing many disabled servicemen needed financial aid to help with rehabilitation, she pursued the idea of selling poppies as a means to provide support for those veterans . As a result of her efforts, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as a a remembrance of the war veterans in 1921. Today Units across the nation, distribute poppies to provide aid to the rehabilitation of veterans in need.

On Memorial Day, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia officials will release a “Poppy Covered Anchor” into the waters off Tybee Island honoring the sacrifice of lives made at sea – a tradition first started by Moina Michael.

