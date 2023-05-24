Loganville police chief issues warning to anyone planning ‘Walton County Takeover’

Car Enthusiasts advertised a car event in the Publix Parking Lot Tuesday night

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 23, 2023) – The City of Loganville Police Department issued a public notice Tuesday warning a group of performance car enthusiasts to rethink their advertised “Walton County Takeover” in the Publix parking lot supposedly scheduled for tonight.

“Please be aware, we will have additional patrol units deployed tonight throughout the City to ensure your roads and highways are open and safe,” LPD Chief M.D. Lowry wrote in the advisory. “For any of those planning to come to our community in response to this ‘event,’ please know this. You will not be ‘taking over’ anything here. Along with our partners at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol, we will have ZERO TOLERANCE for any form of racing, laying drags, blocking intersections, reckless driving, loitering or any other behavior that puts our citizens at risk. If you decide to participate in such unlawful behavior, your car will be towed, you will be arrest and you will go to jail. Period.”