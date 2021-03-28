Loganville Rotarians plant cherry trees at City Hall

Saturday, members of the Loganville Rotary Club could be found at Loganville City Hall planting cherry trees.

“These trees were planted in memory of Loganville Rotarians who have passed on and some members of the military from Loganville who were killed in combat,” said Loganville Rotary Club member Doug Adams.

Loganville Rotary president Marty Thrasher said the cherry trees also help keep Loganville City Hall looking good for fellow Rotarian, Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez. Thrasher invited anyone who may be interested in finding out more about the civic organization or how to join to contact him. The organization meets every Thursday morning at 7:15 am at the IHOP in Loganville. More information can be found on the Loganville Rotary Club Facebook page.

Photographs below courtesy of Jakin Scott.