Loganville Woman’s Club to host evening of Bunco scholarship fundraiser Thursday evening

The 2nd annual Rolling 4 Scholarships featuring an evening of Bunco hosted by Loganville Woman’s Club will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024 in the Loganville Rock Gym located at 135 Main Street, Loganville. The doors open at 5 p.m.

The proceeds of this fun event contribute to scholarships to be awarded to Loganville High School seniors.

The Woman’s Club president, Lee Munsey says if you joined in last year’s Bunco funraiser, you know how much fun this night is going to be.

And if you missed out, join us this year,” Munsey said. “It’s a night filled with Bunco Playing, Prize Giveaways, Swag Bags and 50/50 Raffle. All proceeds go toward scholarships for Loganville High School Seniors. This easy and exciting dice game is for those who have played for years or never played, but want to learn.

For sponsorship or to purchase tickets, contact any club member or you can reach Lee via phone (770-630-4777), text message or private message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

